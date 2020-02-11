Confidence Man announce May 2020 Australian tour

Aussie electro-pop band Confidence Man have announced their first headlining Australian tour in two years.

The Brisbane outfit will kick off their five-date trek across Australia at Fremantle’s Freo Social on May 14, with stops in the cities Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Check out the full list of dates below.

Joining the band on tour will be Mickey Kojak, who stole the show on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ a few months back with his take on Art vs. Science’s ‘Parlez Vous Francais?’, as well as Tasmanian production duo Close Counters.

In addition, there will be a ‘Cocktails With Confidence Man’ competition at each stop of the tour, where two lucky winners will join vocalists Janet Planet and Sugar Bones for a VIP experience before the show.

You can enter the competition by registering for and buying tickets for the show through the tour pre-sale. Click here for more details.

The tour will be Confidence Man’s first headlining shows in Australia since their 2018 national tour in support of their debut album, ‘Confident Music For Confident People’. Last year, the band released the non-album single, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’, which scored an NME Award nomination for Best Australian Song. They were also nominated for Best Australian Band.

Confidence Man’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Freo Social (May 14)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (15)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (16)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (22)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (23)