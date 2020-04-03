Confidence Man announce rescheduled dates for 2020 Australian tour

Confidence Man have confirmed their rescheduled Australian tour dates for later this year.

The tour was initially set to kick off in May with stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Fremantle. However, the band were forced to postpone the shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On April 3, Confidence Man announced that they’ve now pushed back their gigs to November.

“Here we are, as promised our rescheduled Australian tour dates are in. Ain’t nothing gonna stop this party train from tootin,” the band wrote in a statement. “Get ready to step out into the sunshine, there’s a healthy dose of vitamin conman coming your way. Ta ta.”

Advertisement

Confidence Man also announced that their Melbourne show will now be a ‘late show’, with doors opening at 11pm.

They’re also bringing along a few artists to support them on the tour. Sydney electronic artist Mickey Kojak and Tasmanian house outfit Close Counters will be opening up for Confidence Man at each of the five shows.

The tour is in support of their most recent single ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ which dropped late last year.

Existing tickets for all shows are still valid, though refunds can be obtained from the point of purchase.

Advertisement

In February, Confidence Man teamed up with French DJ Yuksek to produce ‘Gorgeous’, a song that appears on the latter’s latest studio album ‘Nosso Ritmo’. “Yuksek has soundtracked some of the best days of our clubbing careers,” the pair said. “We’ve been massive fans forever so when we finally got the chance to work with him we were pinching ourselves.”

Confidence Man rescheduled 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (Nov 6)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (7)

Melbourne, Forum (13)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (20)

Fremantle, Freo.Social (21)