Confidence Man announce ‘Tilt’ Australian tour

Confidence Man have announced a six-show run of Australian tour dates for August, coming in support of their forthcoming ‘Tilt’ album.

The stint kicks off in Sydney on Friday August 5, with the Brisbane-native duo playing the Enmore Theatre. They’ll whip down to Melbourne next, playing the Northcote Theatre on Saturday August 6, before heading over to Darwin for a headline show as part of this year’s Darwin Festival. Gigs in Perth and Brisbane will follow, with a date at Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall wrapping up the tour on Saturday August 27.

Support for the tour comes courtesy of 1300, the Korean-Australian rap collective currently making waves for tracks like ‘Oldboy’ and ‘Smashmouth’. In a recent interview with NME, singer and producer Nerdie said: “We really love shows. I think that’s the essential thing that we all love because that’s what our music is made for. It’s not for sitting down at home with headphones on.”

1300 will join Confidence Man for all but one date of the ‘Tilt’ run, sitting out the Darwin show. Tickets for all shows go on sale next Monday (March 21) – there’ll be a presale, but fans will need to sign up for Confidence Man’s email newsletter for details.

‘Tilt’ is set for release on April 1 via I OH YOU / Heavenly / PIAS, with three singles shared thus far: ‘Holiday’, ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’ and ‘Woman’.

NME featured the record on its list of the most anticipated Australian albums for 2022, writing: “In 2018, Confidence Man made it their mission not to take dance music too seriously, serving up ‘Confident Music For Confident People’, a gloriously fun smorgasbord of electro-pop bangers that came with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

“The duo describe incoming follow-up ‘Tilt’ as ‘fierce, flirty and full of anthems’, with lead single ‘Holiday’ marking both a euphoric release and a distinct evolution in the pair’s songwriting and production.”

In a four-star review of ‘Confident Music For Confident People’, NME’s Andrew Trendell opined that it “won’t change the world, but will cheer you up”, writing: “This is the album we need in these hard times, even if we don’t deserve it. Put this record on, dance until sunrise, gurn through Brexit and rave until war is over.”

Confidence Man’s ‘Tilt’ Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 5 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 6 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Thursday 18 – Darwin, Darwin Festival

Saturday 20 – Perth, Metropolis

Friday 26 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 27 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall