Baker Boy, Confidence Man and more to play Byron Bay show tonight in lieu of cancelled Splendour performances

Baker Boy, Confidence Man and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a free show at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay tonight, in lieu of their performances at Splendour In The Grass, which called off all mainstage sets today.

The festival announced at around 2pm AEST today that all sets at main stages – that is, the Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLennan and Park(lands) Stages – would be cancelled due to the prospect of worsening weather conditions.

All three acts were set to perform as part of the festival today. They’ll now play the Beach Road tonight, with Central Sonics DJs kicking off the evening at 6pm. Rolling Blackouts will then perform live at, with Confidence Man DJing back-to-back with Jono Ma. Baker Boy will then take the stage at 9:30pm, with an as-yet unannounced DJ set closing out the night.

In its statement, Splendour organisers said its destination spaces, including the Global Village and Tipi Forest, would remain open today to punters already on site, though it has closed further entry into its Northern Byron Parklands site so they can work on repairs.

“We look forward to Saturday and Sunday programming moving ahead as planned,” the statement read.

The statement cited “a significant weather system” that was sitting off the east coast and could bring more rainfall if it reached land later today. Read the full statement here. Other artists scheduled to perform at Splendour today included Yungblud, Kacey Musgraves, The Avalanches and headliners Gorillaz.