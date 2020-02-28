Confidence Man have collaborated with DJ Yuksek on a new song

Brisbane duo Confidence Man are just one of several collaborators to feature on ‘Nosso Ritmo’, the latest studio album from French DJ Yuksek, out today (February 28).

Confidence Man teamed up with Yuksek to produce ‘Gorgeous’, a song the duo described as “nothing short of gorgeous”, according to a press release.

Listen to ‘Gorgeous’ below.

Advertisement

“Yuksek has soundtracked some of the best days of our clubbing careers,” the pair added. “We’ve been massive fans forever so when we finally got the chance to work with him we were pinching ourselves.”

Besides Confidence Man, ‘Nosso Ritmo’ also features collaborations with French DJs Zombie Zombie, Brazilian duo Fatnotronic and producer Breakbot, among others. The record is Yuksek’s fourth studio album, following 2017’s ‘Nous Horizon’.

Listen to ‘Nosso Ritmo’ below.

Since he began releasing music in 2002, Yuksek has fast become a respected artist in the French electronic scene, collaborating with other musicians like Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, JD Samson and Boston Bun. Last year Yuksek released ‘The Rollercoaster’, and toured extensively at Ministry Of Sound, Hi Ibiza and Defected Croatia.

Advertisement

Confidence Man broke onto the scene in 2018 with the release of their acclaimed album ‘Confident Music For Confident People’. News of Confidence Man’s collaboration with DJ Yuksek comes hot on the heels of the announcement of their 2020 national tour, which is set to kick off in Fremantle in May.