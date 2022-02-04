Confidence Man, Illy, Montaigne and more added to 2022 Great Southern Nights line-up

ARIA and the NSW Government have announced the full performing roster for this year’s edition of the Great Southern Nights concert series, adding over 30 more names to a bill featuring hundreds of Australian acts, both well-established and emerging.

Among the new shows announced include headliners from Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Illy, Kate Ceberano, Marcia Hines, Montaigne and The Jungle Giants. The full calendar spans over 500 shows across venues throughout NSW, with this year’s iteration of Great Southern Nights running from March 18 through to April 10.

In a press statement, Stuart Ayres – the minster for Western Sydney, and the state minister for enterprise, investment, trade, tourism and sport – said he was “thrilled that so many more talented artists have joined Great Southern Nights, which already includes the likes of Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Jimmy Barnes, Courtney Barnett, Jessica Mauboy, Peking Duk and The Veronicas”.

The LNP politician continued: “The live music scene makes a significant contribution to our social and economic wellbeing. As part of our roadmap to recovery it is vital that we get it back on its feet. This will create jobs for artists and crew, revenue for venues and drive visitation to large parts of regional NSW that have done it tough over the past few years.”

In her own statement, ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd expressed excitement for the Great Southern Nights series’ potential to reinvigorate NSW’s live music scene, especially as the state endeavours to recover from the struggles caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Great Southern Nights will have artists, crew and music venues back to doing what they love and do best – putting on shows and getting people out to experience the joy of live music again,” she said. “We’re proud to play an integral part in this vital project at this much needed time.”

A full list of the artists due to perform shows for this year’s Great Southern Nights, as well as an extensive gig guide – broken down in order of venues, with options to search for specific timeframes and locales – can be found on the series’ website.

The NSW Government launched Great Southern Nights in November of 2020, hosting more than 1,100 gigs across the state. It skipped 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19’s Delta strain, but its return – alongside the first wave of performers – was announced last September. A second round was then announced in December.