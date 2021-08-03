Confidence Man, Northeast Party House lead Let Them Eat Cake’s 2022 lineup

Confidence Man, Northeast Party House and more are set to play Let Them Eat Cake on New Year’s Day in 2022.

The festival will take place at Werribee Park just south of Melbourne’s CBD, marking its 9th year after having to take 2021 off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Other acts set to play the event include Tornado Club, Young Franco, Late Nite Tuff Guy, CC:Disco! and more.

Advertisement

“Not doing the festival in 2021 was a real blow for our team,” festival director Daniel Teuma said in a press statement.

“However, we focussed on staying positive by making practical use of this time. We want to ensure this is our best one yet.”

Detailing how they used the year off, Teuma said, “We used the break to fine-tune the festival’s finer points, really assess where we’re at and what we want to do.

“We’re looking to tie everything together. The overall experience will feel way more cohesive: from the artwork to the visuals to the food.”

Final release tickets are on sale for Let Them Eat Cake 2022 via the event’s official website, with first and second release having already sold out.

Let Them Eat Cake’s full 2022 lineup is:

Advertisement

Adi Toohey

Aldonna

AROHA

Bella Claxton

Ben Fester

CC:Disco!

Close Counters (live)

Confidence Man (live)

Dean Turnley

DJ Belle

Dr Packer

FOURA

Gumm

Hidden Spheres

Late NIte Tuff Guy

Marli

Merve

Northeast Party House (live)

Phil Napoli

Re:percussion

Some Sheila B2B Esterslah

Tinika

Tornado Club (live)

Traxion

Papa Smurf

Vessa

Willem

Young Franco