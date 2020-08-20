Confidence Man share first new single for the year, ‘First Class Bitch’

Dance-pop outfit Confidence Man shared their latest single ‘First Class Bitch’ today (August 21).

They’ve been teasing the song’s release on social media for the past week, dropping a snippet from the track’s music video, which premieres on their YouTube channel tonight at 8pm AEST. The outfit will be online in the YouTube chat just before the video goes live.

Listen to the track here.

The miracle you've been waiting for. Our new single First Class Bitch is out August 21st. Pre save it here https://t.co/sjxh3plDpT pic.twitter.com/3VUpMwAuII — Confidence Man (@confidencemanTM) August 13, 2020

It’s the first new music from the group for 2020, having shared ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’ last year. At the time of its release, the band described the 2019 single as “dance pop that sounds like Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder”, adding “feelings are in right now and we’ve got some for you.”

“Watch out, ‘cause the dance floor is wet with tears. Open up, and let us travel the waterslide deep into your heart,” they wrote.

Confidence Man had a tour planned for earlier this year, but the dates were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shows are now set to go ahead in November.

They released their first album ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ in 2018, which NME described as “the album we need in these hard times, even if we don’t deserve it.”

“With a Balearic pulse and horizontal attitude throughout, this record is ready-made sunshine – MDMAzing pretension-free fun for the masses,” said NME in a four-star review.