Confidence Man team up with Daniel Avery on ‘On & On (Again)’

Confidence Man have teamed up with Daniel Avery for their new track ‘On & On (Again)’.
The new single marks the beginning of a more club-focused chapter for the electro-pop duo at their new label home at Polydor. ‘On & On (Again)’ is A heady mix of Confidence Man’s maximalist songwriting and the thunderous energy of producer Avery’s left-field rave music.
“Dan knows what’s good,” said the duo in a statement. “And Conman does too. It’s a match made in sexy rave heaven. A naughty international subgenre mashup. Yin and Yang in parachute pants. And we did it all for you. Open up and let us in.”
The single is Confidence Man’s first release since their 2022 LP ‘TILT’. In a four-star review, NME shared that “the Brisbane electro-poppers are still anything but subtle. The beats are still blaring, the grooves immediate and direct.
“Most of the songs are still about partying and fucking. Nevertheless, it’s a decidedly different experience to its predecessor. It’s less silly but more assured, happy to let pumping ’90s-indebted rave instrumentals take centre stage as often as Planet and Bones’ storytelling.”
The duo are set to play a handful of festivals this summer including Wilderness festival, All Points East, Neighbourhood Festival, Primavera Sound, Parklife Festival and more. They will also be supporting New Order on their 2023 UK and European tour as well as supporting Self Esteem at her hometown headlining show in Sheffield. Check out their full tour dates below.
Common Man Tour Dates are:
MAY
20 – London, UK, Con Man x Little Gay Brother
28 – Warrington, UK, Neighbourhood Festival
31 – Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound
JUNE
4 – London, UK, Mighty Hoopla
7 – Madrid, Spain, Primavera Sound
11 – Manchester, UK, Parklife Festival
JULY
21 – Suffolk, UK, Latitude Festival
AUGUST
4 – Oxfordshire, UK, Wilderness Festival
5 – Brighton, UK, Brighton Pride
12 – Cornwall, UK, Boardmasters Festival
18 – Shropshire, UK, Camp Bestival
28 – London, UK, All Points East
SEPTEMBER
3 – Laois, Ireland, Electric Picnic
21– Royal Arena, Copenhagen
23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
26 – Zénith, Paris
29 – The O2, London
OCTOBER
1 – 3Arena, Dublin
5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
Meanwhile, Daniel Avery will be featured on a new reworked Interpol album titled “Interpolations’. The LP will feature reimagined versions of songs from their 2022 album ‘The Other Side Of Make Believe’.
Avery has also been recently announced as part of the line-up for Glastonbury’s Silver Hayes area.