Conor Oberst on Phoebe Bridgers: “There are very few people you meet in life that change you”

Conor Oberst has opened up about his friendship with Phoebe Bridgers, claiming that the ‘Kyoto’ singer-songwriter changed him.

In a new Pitchfork feature, the Bright Eyes frontman has revisited some of the music that has soundtracked his life including Bridgers’ 2020 album, ‘Punisher’.

“I had the good fortune of meeting her right when she was making [debut album ‘Stranger In The Alps’],” he explained. “I sang on that album and got really close to her.

“It’s hard to make a second record when your first is so well-received. I can relate to that pressure. Not that I have all the answers, but I can at least be a friend and give her advice. Sometimes she listens to me, sometimes she doesn’t – but that’s cool.”

Oberst continued: “She totally knocked it out of the park [with ‘Punisher’]. I don’t think there’s any limit to her talent. She’s just so fucking real and such a hard worker. People can’t really fuck with her. She’s gonna do her thing and it’s gonna be awesome to witness. I just love her so much.

He concluded: “There are very few people you meet in life that change you: I remember my life before I met her and after.”

Oberst and Bridgers have collaborated on numerous occasions. In 2019, they dropped a surprise collaborative album as Better Oblivion Community Center.

Back in October, Oberst joined Bridgers for a performance at the #SaveOurStages virtual festival.

Bridgers performed at the event, which benefitted the National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund, alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters.

Meanwhile, Bridgers has shared a new collaboration with Luminous Kid, aka Olof Grind, the photographer behind her ‘Punisher’ album cover.

New song ‘Mountain Crystals’ appears on Luminous Kid’s forthcoming debut album ‘At The End Of The Dream’, due out on April 23.