Conway The Machine drops surprise new mixtape before Shady Records debut

Conway The Machine has surprised fans with the release of a new mixtape, ‘Greetings Earthlings’ – you can listen to it below.

The Griselda rapper is due to release his new album, ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’, on February 25, marking his debut on Eminem‘s Shady Records.

Today (February 20), just five days out from the album’s release, Conway has dropped off a new mixtape which features various freestyles/remixes over songs from Kanye West, J. Cole, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj.

‘Greetings Earthlings’ also includes the rapper’s ‘TRU Bethel’ collaboration with 2 Chainz, which fans have been patiently waiting to arrive on streaming services for almost two years.

Up until now, the track – which was first previewed about 20 months ago during one of Conway’s Instagram Live sessions – was only available as part of Conway’s ‘Missing Bricks’ vinyl-only EP, which was released early last year.

“I spent my birthday Cooking up a plate for y’all and it’s All star weekend too so I’m in a good mood,” Conway said of his new mixtape on Instagram. “Here’s Something to hold y’all over until the 25th.”

You can listen to ‘Greetings Earthlings’ via DatPiff below:

Earlier this week, Conway shared a video for ‘John Woo Flick’, the second single from ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’.

Featuring fellow Griselda brethren Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, it’s the first video featuring the three primary members of the Buffalo crew since their ‘WWCD’ clip for ‘Cruiser Weight Coke’ back in 2020.

You can check out the video for ‘John Woo Flick’ below:

Meanwhile, last summer, Eminem’s Shady Records signed a new artist to its roster, Atlanta rapper Grip.

Announcing the news in July, Shady president Paul Rosenberg called Grip “the type of artist that brings you into his world and expresses himself through a complete composed body of work”.

Rosenberg added in his statement: “If true album artists in this era are a rare breed, then Grip is a unicorn! We’re excited for him to join the Shady Records family.”

The East Atlanta MC, who joins Boogie and Griselda’s Conway The Machine as the latest rappers to join Eminem’s talented label roster, broke onto the scene in 2017 with the release of his ‘Porch’ album.