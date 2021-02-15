Cool Sounds announce ‘Bystander’ east coast tour

Melbourne indie-pop outfit Cool Sounds have announced plans to take new album ‘Bystander’ on the road, announcing an east coast album launch tour.

The run of dates is scheduled to kick off with a previously-announced hometown show on February 28 at the newly-opened Brunswick Ballroom in Melbourne, with support from Dianas and House Deposit.

From there, the band will make stops in Brisbane and Sydney along with regional Victoria and New South Wales, wrapping up with a show at Frank’s Wild Years in Thirroul, Wollongong on May 30.

Advertisement

Tickets for both the Melborne and Sydney launch shows – with support on the latter show coming from locals Flowertruck – are on sale now.

Cool Sounds released ‘Bystander’, their fourth studio album, last week, after previewing the record with singles like ‘Back to Me’ and ‘Crimson Mask’.

The album moves away from the introspective folk of their home-recorded EP ‘Sleepers’, released in July last year, back toward the lush jangle of their earlier material.

Last year, the band also released the one-off single ‘Vice’, a kitsch reimagining of The Doobie Brothers’ song ‘What A Fool Believes’.

Cool Sounds’ ‘Bystander’ 2021 tour dates are: