Cool Sounds announce fifth album ‘Like That’, share ‘Hello, Alright, You Got That?’

Cool Sounds have shared details on their new album ‘Like That’, as well as sharing a new single from it entitled ‘Hello, Alright, You Got That?’

The album, announced today (June 15), follows on from last year’s ‘Bystander’. Its announcement also sees a shift in the project’s personnel, as lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Dainis Lacey has assumed the moniker as its sole member. ‘Like That’ is set for release on Friday October 7 via Chapter Music, marking Cool Sounds’ first release for the veteran indie label.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, Cool Sounds have released the lead single ‘Hello, Alright, You Got That?’ The accompanying music video is shot from the perspective of an interviewer, who has come to Lacey’s home to ask him questions.

The interview plays out in the subtitles of the video, while Lacey lip-syncs to the song in various parts of the house. He is joined at various junctures by his real-life partner and Partner Look bandmate, Ambrin Hasnain, who sings the call-and-response backing vocals on the track’s chorus. Watch the video, directed by James Morris, below:

In a press statement, Lacey notes the song being influenced by both his father’s taste in music and his own musical discoveries from his youth. “My dad was a fan of that brief period in the early 80s where British punks embraced disco,” he said.

“His uni soccer team sang Ian Dury’s ‘Sex And Drugs And Rock & Roll’ after a win. I searched for a parallel in my own timeline, and arrived at 2010-ish indie dance – which holds an equal amount of nostalgia, but still stings with the aftertaste of being able to remember too many details from indie club nights.”

Pre-orders and pre-saves for ‘Like That’ are available now via both streaming services and the Cool Sounds Bandcamp page. Links to those are available here. View the cover art and the tracklisting for the album below.

Cool Sounds’ ‘Like That’ tracklist is:

1. ‘6 Or 7 More’

2. ‘Hello, Alright, You Got That?’

3. ‘Part Time Punk’

4. ‘AB’

5. ‘Moving Around’

6. ‘Built To Last’

7. ‘Magic Trick’

8. ‘Dance!’

9. ‘Foreign Feelings’

10. ‘Like That’