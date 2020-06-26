Cool Sounds announce new EP ‘Sleepers’, share title track

Cool Sounds have announced a new EP, entitled ‘Sleepers’, recorded in a newly-built home studio during lockdown.

The ‘Sleepers’ EP is set to be released on July 31 via Hotel Motel Records, with digital pre-orders open here.

The Melbourne indie popsters have shared the folksy title track to mark the news, alongside a puppet-starring video directed by Sports Team, the Auckland duo responsible for The Beths’ recent clips. Watch it below:

‘Sleepers’ follows the standalone single ‘Vice’ released last month, and the band’s 2019 album ‘More To Enjoy’. The introspective mood of the new single is a departure from the groove-tinged sound of Cool Sounds’ music to date.

Vocalist Dainis Lacey said ‘Sleepers’ was inspired by early 2000s folk, including the likes of Cat Power, David Berman and Daniel Johnston.

“‘Sleepers’ is an ode to my buddies and loved ones who are contemplative, introspective and dreamy,” he said.

“It is an acoustic celebration of non-conformists and all ’round chillers.”

The song was mixed and mastered by the ever-prolific Liam Halliwell, known most recently for his work as Snowy Band.

Cool Sounds were forced to cancel their Australian tour supporting #1 Dads in June, due to public gathering restrictions to stifle the spread of coronavirus.

The Tracklist of Cool Sounds’ ‘Sleepers’ EP is: