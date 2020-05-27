Cool Sounds reimagine The Doobie Brothers on new single ‘Vice’

Cool Sounds have shared their first new music of 2020, with latest single ‘Vice’.

The song first appeared on the Bandcamp-exclusive compilation, ‘Stay Inside – Songs from The Great Indoors’, which NME Australia premiered earlier this year. It’s now been officially released as a single by the band on all streaming services – listen to it below:

The band told NME Australia the song was put together via email while the five members were isolated, and said that it’s “a pretty silly song all things considered, but it’s fun and given everything going on, something light hearted felt appropriate”.

‘Vice’ is also something of a kitsch reimagining of The Doobie Brothers song ‘What A Fool Believes’.

“They wrote about two lovers from long ago, catching up. The man is hoping there is still a spark left in the relationship but the woman is only meeting up to be friendly. In Cool Sounds reimagining of What A Fool Believes, ‘Vice’, the setting has been changed from late 70s Missouri to a dystopian hellscape,” writer-vocalist Dainis Lacey said.

“The concept of love is replaced by corporate greed, gluttony and envy. The protagonist is willing to do and believe anything to get what they want, feel a sense of belonging and satisfy their desires.”

In a Facebook post, Cool Sounds promised more music was coming soon. The Melbourne jangle pop quartet released their third studio album ‘More To Enjoy’ in 2019, featuring the singles ‘Around and Down’, ‘Hula Hoop Group’ and the title track.

The band were forced to cancel their Australian tour supporting #1 Dads in June, due to public gathering restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus.