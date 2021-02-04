Cool Sounds share ‘Bystander’ title track, announce album launch

Cool Sounds have shared the title track from their forthcoming album ‘Bystander’, ahead of its release next week.

The tune is a scraggly groove, littered with the band’s signature whammy-country guitar. Frontman Dainis Lacey sings charming meta-meditations on their own status as a band: “Now I’m playing jangle in a craft beer bar/Having an existensial crisis/My backstory is a work of art/Full of pain and suffering“.

Listen to the track below:

It marks the third single from the forthcoming record, following the proggy ‘Crimson Mask’ and ‘Back To Me’.

Cool Sounds have also recently announced a ‘Bystander’ album launch in Melbourne on February 28. The band will play mid-afternoon at the newly-opened Brunswick Ballroom, with Dianas and House Deposit supporting. Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix.

‘Bystander’ is due for release on February 12. The record moves away from the introspective folk of their home-recorded EP ‘Sleepers’, released in July last year, back toward the lush jangle of their earlier material.

Last year, Cool Sounds also released the one-off single ‘Vice’, a kitsch reimagining of The Doobie Brothers’ song ‘What A Fool Believes’. The band’s last full-length record ‘More To Enjoy’ was released in 2019.