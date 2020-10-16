Cooper Parsons releases debut single ‘TV Dreams’

Sydney musician Cooper Parsons has released his debut single under his own name today (October 16), titled ‘TV Dreams’.

Parsons usually plays in five-piece Liquid Time, but has opted to branch out from the band for the new solo project.

His first song, ‘TV Dreams’, is a taste of what’s to come from his forthcoming five-track EP, whose title and release date are yet to be announced.

The single’s release was also accompanied by a hazy, ’90s inspired music video, filmed and directed by Eloïse Boutry. Check it out below:

Parsons teamed up with Billy O’Key on drums and percussion, and Daniel Wellington, acting as guitarist, producer and sound engineer, to bring his new musical vision to life.

He’d been hinting at the decision to go solo for a while, but made the official announcement on his Instagram last month.

“hi all 👋 very thrilled to announce my first official single will be releasing next month!” he wrote.

“changing things up a bit and going under my own name purely for convenience lol. lots more to come soon x”.

Parsons is still active with Liquid Time, who released their latest single ‘About Him’ in late September. Their most recent EP, ‘Living’, arrived in 2019.