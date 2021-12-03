Cordae recruits Lil Wayne for lyrically charged new single ‘Sinister’

Maryland rapper Cordae has dropped off a new single called ‘Sinister’ featuring Lil Wayne – you can listen to it below.

Produced by Hit-Boy, the lyrically charged track is the latest preview from Cordae’s upcoming second album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’, following recent single ‘Super’.

The chorus on ‘Sinister’ hears Cordae (formerly YBN Cordae) plant his flag in the sand, proclaiming that what he does is bigger than rap and assuring listeners that will be a hip-hop mainstay for decades to come.

“Yeah, alright, my flow sinister/ This ain’t rap music, this straight literature/ Small-minded n***a, all your ideas miniature/ They tend to hate on you when they can’t get rid of ya/ I ain’t going nowhere, 20 year career minimum/ Call Hit-Boy for beats, ask for 10 of ’em/ I don’t follow trends my n***a, I swing the pendulum/ If the bitch bag a dipshit, I’m gon’ give her some,” he raps.

Wayne chimes in towards the end, dropping some dizzying wordplay: “Lil’ Tune flow sinister, I’ma finish ya/ Many men gon’ need ministers, I made men of them/ Enemies, I’m the enema, I’ma shit on them.”

Accompanied by a Black Panther-inspired video, directed by Edgar Esteves, you can watch the clip below:

As fans await the arrival of Cordae’s new album, they can check out his recent ‘Just Until….’ EP, which was released back in April.

The four-track project hears the Maryland MC collaborate with A Tribe Called Quest‘s Q-Tip on the riveting ‘More Life’, and Atlanta rapper Young Thug on the zippy ‘Wassup’.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has announced ‘Tha Carter Singles Collection’, which will feature 19 past singles in a limited seven-inch vinyl boxset.

The singles are taken from Lil Wayne’s highly successful ‘Tha Carter’ series of albums, which comprise five releases: 2004’s ‘Tha Carter’, 2005’s ‘Tha Carter II’, 2008’s ‘Tha Carter III’, 2011’s ‘Tha Carter IV’, and 2018’s ‘Tha Carter V’. The boxset will come complete with liner notes and a booklet of rare photos.

You can pre-order the boxset here.