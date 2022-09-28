Corey Taylor announces special livestream gig from London’s Palladium

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor‘s upcoming gig in London is set to be livestreamed worldwide to benefit his charitable foundation.

On October 17, Taylor will play the London Palladium as part of a series of debut UK solo shows behind his debut solo album ‘CMFT’.

It has now been announced that the show – dubbed ‘Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium’ – will be broadcast live via stream to benefit the singer’s own charity, The Taylor Foundation.

“Not only am I stoked to be coming back to my island to play for my people, I’m over the moon to share it with the rest of the world,” Taylor said in a statement.

“We’re gonna laugh, cry, break dance – sky’s the limit. Enjoy, Earth.”

The show will be streamed live worldwide at 9pm BST on the night, with rebroadcasts available at 9pm EDT and 9pm PDT on the same day. Viewers will also be able to watch the performance on demand for 48 hours after the show.

Tickets for the livestream are available now here.

Corey Taylor’s 2022 UK dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

17 – Palladium, London

19 – Bonus Arena, Hull

21 – BEC Arena, Manchester (‘For The Love of Horror’ convention Pre-Party)