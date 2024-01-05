Corey Taylor cancels North American tour

Corey Taylor has announced he has cancelled his North American tour.

The lead vocalist of Slipknot was due to embark on a solo tour this year, where he was due to visit cities such as Toronto, New York, and Atlanta. However, the singer took to social media today (January 5) to say he was cancelling his shows due to health reasons.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour,” he wrote. “For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

Advertisement

“I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.

“I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far,” he continued. “I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line.”

Taylor has previously opened up about his battle with PTSD in an interview with NME. His second solo record ‘CMF2‘ contained a song called ‘Post Traumatic Blues’, which dealt with Corey’s experience with condition.

“It was one of those songs that I didn’t want to just be about me and my experiences – I wanted it to be a bridge between people who are dealing with PTSD and the people who are desperately trying to understand the nuances of what people have to go through,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons why it tears families apart and went so undiagnosed for so many years – we never recognised the rainbow of symptoms and issues that come with it.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot announced a 25th anniverary tour in the UK and Europe for this year, which is still going ahead. The band will visit cities such as Amsterdam, Munich, Paris, London and Manchester – get tickets to the UK shows here and see below for remaining Slipknot dates.

Slipknot’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

Advertisement

DECEMBER

5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

6 – Dortmund, Germany, Westfalenhalle

8 – Stuttgart, Germany, Schleyerhalle

9 – Leipzig, Germany, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 – Zürich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

12 – Paris, France, Accorhotel Arena

14 – Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

15 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

17 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live Arena

18 – Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena

20 – London, UK, O2 Arena

In other news, Taylor announced he is working on a film score. Whilst he didn’t reveal the name of the film, he said: “I can’t tell you which one it is. I’ve been sworn to secrecy, and I’m actually saying more than I could. It’s not a massive movie, but it’s a movie that I was involved with, that I was able to be in.

He added: “I’m really excited. It’s gonna be my first time scoring a movie. So I’m really excited, dude. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. And I’m really excited to get down to it.”

The frontman also denied rumours that Slipknot had found a new drummer following the news of Jay Weinberg leaving the band.

In reaction to Jeramie Kling, a former drummer for Venom Inc, seemingly teasing on social media that he might be Slipknot’s new masked drummer, Taylor wrote: “To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him. Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list.”