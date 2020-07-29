News Music News

Corey Taylor announces debut solo album ‘CMFT’ and shares first two songs

The Slipknot frontman has previewed the LP with ‘Black Eyes Blue’ and ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’

By Sam Moore
Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor (Picture: Ashley Osborn / Press)

Corey Taylor has announced his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ — you can listen to the first two songs from the forthcoming record below.

‘CMFT’ will be released by the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. The record includes a mix of newly written tracks as well as songs that date back to his teens.

The album was recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston. Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass) and Dustin Robert (drums) all played with Taylor on the record.

To accompany the new album announcement, Taylor has shared two new songs from ‘CMFT’. The Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie-featuring ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ has received the video treatment: directed by DJay Brawner, the clip sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt as the likes of Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more all make cameo appearances.

Check out the ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ video below.

Today’s other ‘CMFT’ preview is the track ‘Black Eyes Blue’, which you can hear below now.

You can see the artwork and tracklist for ‘CMFT’ below.

Corey Taylor - 'CMFT' cover
Corey Taylor – ‘CMFT’ cover

  1. HWY 666
  2. Black Eyes Blue
  3. Samantha’s Gone
  4. Meine Lux
  5. Halfway Down
  6. Silverfish
  7. Kansas
  8. Culture Head
  9. Everybody Dies On My Birthday
  10. The Maria Fire
  11. Home
  12. CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
  13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song

Speaking to the Knotfest.com podcast earlier this month, Taylor described his new solo material as “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written”.

