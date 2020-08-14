Corey Taylor guests on Tech N9ne’s new single ‘Bitch Slap’

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor guests on the new song from rapper Tech N9ne – listen to ‘Bitch Slap’ below.

It’s the second collaboration between the pair from this year, after they worked together on Taylor’s recent solo single ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ alongside Kid Bookie.

The new track will appear on the rapper’s forthcoming EP ‘More Fear’, which is being billed as a linked release to his full-length album ‘Enter Fear’, which came out back in April.

Listen to ‘Bitch Slap’ below.

Corey Taylor announced full details of his debut album last month. ‘CMFT’ will be released by the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. The record includes a mix of newly written tracks as well as songs that date back to his teens.

Speaking to the Knotfest.com podcast back in July, Taylor described his new solo material as “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written”.

“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” he added. “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.

“I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos — huge solos. It’s incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it. And it’s really good — it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”