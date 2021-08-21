Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19: “I’m very, very sick”

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently in the midst of a North American tour to support his solo album ‘CMFT’, Taylor shared the news in a video message for the Astronomicon Facebook page, confirming he was too unwell to make his scheduled appearance at the pop-culture convention in Ann Arbour, Michigan, this weekend.

Sounding raspy and looking depleted, he said: “I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick.

“I should be okay,” he reassured fans towards the end of his message. “It’s just [like] the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

Take a look at Taylor’s full statement below:

Maintaining everyone’s health and safety is paramount in these times. COVID is no joke and can effect anyone, even those who have been vaccinated. Sadly, this includes celebrities. We have just received news via this video message from Corey Taylor, who will sadly no longer be able to make it this weekend. We wish Corey a speedy recovery and we urge everyone to remain vigilant. If you’re coming to Astronomicon, please remember to wear a mask to keep yourself and everyone at the event safe. Posted by Astronomicon on Friday, August 20, 2021

Taylor recently spoke out against concertgoers that refused to get vaccinated, saying: “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicised and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines.

“Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fucking asshole, and you shouldn’t be let in anyway.”

Earlier this week, Taylor and his band treated fans in Springfield, Missouri to covers of Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails, performing a once-off extended set dressed in full KISS makeup. It followed his first ever performance of Slipknot’s 1999 track ‘Wait And Bleed’ as a solo artist, which happened last week.

Also this week, Slipknot were announced as a headliner for the 2021 Riot Fest, replacing Nine Inch Nails after they cancelled the remainder of their performances for the year.

‘CMFT’, Taylor’s debut album as a solo artist, was released last October. In a four-star review for NME, writer Dannii Leivers noted that it “isn’t the most profound or intense album Taylor has put his hand to, but it’s certainly the most fun. He sounds in love with life, a man finally free of his darkness.”