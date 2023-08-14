Corey Taylor on his love of Kaiser Chiefs: “That first album is really good and super legit”

Corey Taylor has shared his love of Kaiser Chiefs, praising the Leeds band’s debut album ‘Employment’ in a new interview with NME.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman spoke to NME for the latest in the In Conversation video series and arrived at the interview after having conducted a radio interview with Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson.

“I was really looking forward to it ‘cause I love his band,” Taylor said. “We had a lovely chat and he’s a rad dude.”

Advertisement

The metal icon continued to discuss his love for Kaiser Chiefs, singling out ‘Employment’ as a highlight from their back catalogue. “Especially that first album, man,” he said. “It’s really, really good and super legit.”

Speaking of the impact the record had on him, he said: “The more I got into that album, the more it inspired me to write. I went on this whole slew of writing, man – just a ton of tunes. To this day, I listen to it and really get down with it. I’ve been threatening to do a cover of ‘Modern Way’ for a long time.

“I’d do a really cool acoustic version of it, which would be really rad. Not full-on metal. I wouldn’t brutalise it, I wouldn’t grindcore it or anything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor teased the release of Slipknot’s “lost” album, ‘Look Outside Your Window’. The band recorded the album in 2008 but, so far, only one track from the sessions has been released – ‘All Hope Is Gone’ bonus track ‘Til We Die’.

“It’s actually funny that you bring that up,” Taylor said. “I was talking to Clown about it the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!’

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ He says, ‘Fuck, Taylor – you just got too much shit!’ It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!”

He continued: “I just went back and listened to all that stuff and it’s so dope and so different. People going into this thinking it sounds like ‘Slipknot’ Slipknot are so wrong. It doesn’t sound like anything Slipknot have ever done, that’s why it’s its own thing. To me, it really is the long-lost album. The music is so beautiful, it probably has some of my favourite melodies that I’ve done, and people are really going to dig it. Clown did a really good job.”

Taylor is set to release his second solo album ‘CMFT2’ on September 15 and will tour the UK and Europe in support of the record in November. You can find any remaining tickets for the tour here.