Corey Taylor injures foot just before Slipknot gig — but plays the show anyway

Corey Taylor injured his foot minutes before a Slipknot gig in Helsinki, Finland last week, but the frontman still managed to perform the whole show through the pain.

The band wrapped up the European leg of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind World Tour’ last Monday (February 24) at the Hartwall Areena.

While making his way onto the stage, an oxygen tank fell on Taylor’s foot — leading the vocalist to initially believe that he’d broken at least one bone in his foot.

Advertisement

“As I was coming up on the stage, an oxygen tank fell from a case and landed on my foot, and I’m fairly certain I have broken bones in my foot,” Taylor told the crowd in the fan-shot video you can see below.

“There’s no way that we’re not fucking playing this fucking show, I’m just letting you know,” he added. “I may have to hobble around and just fight through it. But I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got, god damn it.”

Taylor’s wife Alicia later assured fans that the frontman hadn’t sustained any broken bones during the incident.

No, Corey didn’t break anything! An oxygen tank that was stored on a case fell on his foot as he was walking on stage. Yeah it hurt, that’s like a frozen turkey landing on your foot. But he powered through like the beast he is- iced it, and was alright the next day, just sore.🖤 — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 27, 2020

“An oxygen tank that was stored on a case fell on his foot as he was walking on stage,” Taylor wrote on Wednesday (February 26). “Yeah it hurt, that’s like a frozen turkey landing on your foot.

Advertisement

“But he powered through like the beast he is: iced it, and was alright the next day, just sore.”

Slipknot will return to the UK in August to host Knotfest UK in Milton Keynes.