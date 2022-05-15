Corey Taylor launches non-profit organisation to help PTSD sufferers

Corey Taylor has launched the Taylor Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to help service members and first responders affected by PTSD.

In a video posted to social media, the Slipknot and Stone Sour singer said that he’s “very excited to announce the launch of the Taylor Foundation as a non-profit charity”.

He explained that the charity is “looking to raise money for organisations that help treat or uplift members of the military and members of the emergency services who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, otherwise known as PTSD”.

Taylor added: “We’ll be partnering with pre-selected non-profits at each tour stop who are actively providing meaningful and creative assistance to those affected by PTSD.”

Along with the announcement, the rocker launched a sweepstakes for the chance to win two tickets to his solo London show later this year at London Palladium on October 17. The winner will get VIP treatment that includes hanging out with Taylor.

“We’re giving you the chance to support us, and in return, one lucky fan will get to hang out with me in London this October,” Taylor said. “We’ll put you up in a hotel, give you two VIP passes to my sold out show at the world famous London Palladium”.

He added that anyone who donates $50 or more “automatically gets a signed poster by yours truly”.

You can see Taylor’s post below:

It's Corey here, to support the newly formed Taylor Foundation you can Donate to Win a trip with me to London including 2 VIP passes to the Palladium, round trip flights + 3 night hotel stay for two and more! 🙌 Donate at https://t.co/sEJDIgsopy or at @winwithfandiem pic.twitter.com/X4lvAsaqf7 — Stone Sour (@stonesour) May 13, 2022

Earlier this week, Kelly Osbourne announced that she and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together.

The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Osbourne and Wilson, who is Slipknot’s DJ and additional keyboardist, have now both confirmed Osbourne’s pregnancy with their first child. Posting on Instagram yesterday (May 12), Osbourne shared a pair of images of herself holding a sonogram picture.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Meanwhile, Slipknot have partnered with the makers of the virtual gaming world The Sandbox to launch KNOTVERSE, billed as “a fully immersive space to host Web3 experiences” curated by Slipknot and their Knotfest brand.

