Corey Taylor on tackling ‘PTSD’ on ‘CMFT2’: “I wanted it to be a bridge between people dealing with it and trying to understand”

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has explained how he raises awareness for PTSD on his new album ‘CMFT2’.

The metal icon was speaking as part of a new interview with NME last week when he recalled the themes in his upcoming solo album, ‘CMFT2’, and his want to raise awareness for mental health issues.

In the discussion, the Slipknot singer reflected particularly on one track from his upcoming project ‘Post Traumatic Blues’ – a reflective song that explores both his personal experience of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and the extra baggage that follows.

Advertisement

“It was one of those songs that I didn’t want to just be about me and my experiences,” Taylor said, explaining the inspiration behind the track.

“I wanted it to be a bridge between people who are dealing with PTSD and the people who are desperately trying to understand the nuances of what people have to go through. It’s one of the reasons why it tears families apart and went so undiagnosed for so many years – we never recognised the rainbow of symptoms and issues that come with it.”

He continued, adding how the message behind ‘Post Traumatic Blues’ is in line with the non-profit organisation that he launched last year, which is dedicated to providing support for those battling with the condition.

“The song is a reflection of what I’ve done with The Taylor Foundation, to try raise money and awareness for these people who have told me that my music has helped them get through tours of duty or get them through night shifts with the emergency services or law enforcement,” he recalled to NME. “If I don’t try do something to help them when I see that there’s room to do so, then I don’t deserve to be in a position to call attention to anything. We’ve been able to do some really cool things and I’m really appreciative.”

Launched last May, The Taylor Foundation works alongside local and regional nonprofits to build a network of assistance for all veterans and first responders who are experiencing symptoms of PTSD.

Advertisement

Taylor himself also takes part in providing support – and has made motivational speeches, provided acoustic guitar during therapy sessions and listened to the stories of those struggling with the condition. Find out more about the organisation here.

‘CMFT2’, is set for release on September 15, and will be the follow-up album to his first solo LP, ‘CMFT’, which arrived in 2020. Pre-order the album here and find tickets to his upcoming UK and European tour here.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor also teased the release of Slipknot‘s lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ in his recent NME interview.

The long-awaited project was recorded by the frontman, Sid Wilson, Jim Root and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan at the same time as the group were working on 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’.

Despite the members suggesting the album is on the horizon, only one track from the sessions has been released – ‘All Hope Is Gone’ bonus track ‘Til We Die’. In the new interview, however, Taylor gave a further update and said it’s partly his fault that the record hasn’t been released yet.

Additionally, the metal veteran also shared his love of Kaiser Chiefs in the discussion, and praised the Leeds band’s debut album ‘Employment’.