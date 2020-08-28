Corey Taylor has explained to his Slipknot bandmate, Clown, why his solo material wouldn’t fit the band.

The Slipknot frontman – who is in Stone Sour, and is now set to release his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ under his namesake – revealed in a new interview that his forthcoming solo work “has a totally different feel”.

He told Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s Electric Theater podcast: “It was weird – it was like I was trying to fill in an empty space in that artistic spot in my heart, and I knew that, obviously, there was no way it was gonna fit with Slipknot because it’s just such a different entity” [quotes via Ultimate Guitar].

Taylor explained that he didn’t feel like his solo music would suit Stone Sour nor Slipknot despite him being “absolutely content with bouncing back and forth” between the two bands for the last 18 years.

He added that he decided it didn’t make sense to start another band with which to release his ‘CMFT’ material.

“There’s no reason for me to start another band. At this point, it’s gonna be the Corey Taylor show regardless, so I might as well just kind of take the helm and embrace it,” he said.

“It was really as simple as that. It really wasn’t because I necessarily needed to be out front more ’cause I’m out front anyway – with both bands. I’ve got that more. I’ve done the work, just as much as anybody else, and I was fine with it.”

He continued: “So it really kind of came down to the definition of what the project needed to be, honestly, for it to be taken seriously. And it came down to just me embracing the fact that it was gonna be a solo project.”

Listen to the full, in-depth conversation between Clown and Taylor below:

Taylor releases his debut solo album, ‘CMFT’, on October 2, 2020 via Roadrunner Records.

Last month, the vocalist shared two songs off the new record: ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ and ‘Black Eyes Blue’.