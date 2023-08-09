Corey Taylor says “a lot of people” in Iowa “are very ashamed” Slipknot are from there

Corey Taylor has spoken about how people in Slipknot‘s home state of Iowa have reacted to the band over the years.

Taylor has said he reckons that the people of Iowa are still “so mad” about Slipknot’s success, suggesting it was down to the state’s increasing conservatism and the disdain of “bitter” musicians from the area who never had the same level of success.

“We were judged for so fucking long about who we were, I mean we came from The Fringe and what we represented was something that, to do this day, is still anathema to a lot of people in Iowa,” he said in an appearance on the Zach Sang Show.

“There are a lot of people in Iowa that are very ashamed of the fact that Slipknot comes from there and it’s because of this newfound Resurgence and conservative bullshit. As much as Iowa – when I was there – was a purple State it’s very red now and there’s a lot of people who I know who are not happy about it.”

When Sang expressed surprise at people being disappointed in Slipknot hailing from Iowa, Taylor said: “Not if you come from there, not if you know the people. There’s a lot of fucking dicks who still live in Des Moines, Iowa, that are so mad. I know dudes that I’ve known for 30 years, I run into them and they side-eye me hard.

“There’s so many bitter pricks in that goddamn town and and they’re just hanging on you know, like they just don’t want to accept the fact that they didn’t want it [success] as much as we did. And I’m not going to sit here and say that they didn’t deserve it because there were a lot of great bands in this scene that we came out of, but for whatever reason, they didn’t push hard enough and even when we did make it, and we tried to shine that spotlight on the Des Moines scene, because it was almost in a weird way like a pseudo Seattle moment.

“There was a lot of people trolling through Des Moines trying to find the next Slipknot. Everybody who we tried to help blew it, they just didn’t fucking want it as much as we did you know: I mean we would have lived and died for the shit and these guys just thought it was a crumb.”

Taylor also recently spoke out about the recent spate of fans throwing things at artists during shows, describing it as “fucking ridiculous” and arguing that it means “artists aren’t regarded as people anymore”.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently announced an upcoming UK and European tour for his second solo album ‘CMFT2’.

Starting on November 8, the tour will kick off with a show at Leeds’ O2 Academy, followed by a gig in Wolverhampton the following day. From there, the dates will see Taylor make stops in cities including Manchester, Glasgow and London. You can purchase tickets here.