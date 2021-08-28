Corey Taylor says he has three songs left to record for new Slipknot album

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that he has just three songs left to record for the band’s upcoming new album.

Speaking to fans as part of this year’s GalaxyCon, the frontman, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, discussed the status of the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ – which has a tentative 2022 release.

“I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week,” Taylor said. “I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]. I actually only have really three songs left to do. I’ve done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing ’em in between tours, just fucking hitting it.”

As for the theme and direction of the band’s new album, Taylor said: “I actually like this one better than the last one. I loved the last one. It’s really good. There’s some darker, heavier shit on it. There’s some tunes that are actually really outside the realm of what we’ve done before.

He added: “But it all fucking coheses together – it all works together. And there’s some fucking savage heavy shit, which I’m really stoked on. So it’s gonna be rad.”

You can watch Taylor’s GalaxyCon chat below:

Last month, Taylor teased that Slipknot’s next album features “pit openers” that will “fucking freak people out”.

“It’s an expansion of where we were at on ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision,” Taylor told Consequence.

“It’s got the heavy… There’s so many different elements on this one, man, that let’s just say I’m really excited to get the vocals on it. I’ve got all the lyrics written and whatnot. I’m starting to fine-tune everything. It’s gonna be interesting, man.”

He went on: “I think I talked about it somewhere else where this is the first time in a long time on a Slipknot album where I’m not just talking about things from my point of view; I’m trying to look at things from other people’s point of view and tell different stories again.

“I’m kind of getting back to that, and it feels very freeing. It’s very liberating, man. And it’s gonna be rad. There’s a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There’s definitely some pit openers that are gonna fucking freak people out. It’s gonna be rad.”

Meanwhile, Taylor recently joined his Slipknot bandmates in paying tribute to former drummer Joey Jordison after his death was confirmed last month.

A representative for his family said that he died peacefully in his sleep on July 26. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.