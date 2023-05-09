Coronation concert fans respond to Lionel Richie’s “completely different” voice

Lionel Richie divided fans with his performance at the Coronation concert last week, with some quick to point out how his voice sounded different to usual.

Taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7), the pop and soul icon took to the stage to play in front of the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla — performing two of his fan favourites ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’ and ‘All Night Long’.

The singer, now aged 73, was supported by a full orchestra, and performed to other members of the royal family, as well as a 20,000 strong crowd in honour of the coronation. However, viewers at home were eager to highlight how his voice sounded unusual, with some branding it as being “completely different” to their expectations.

“Is someone disguised as Lionel Richie because that is not his voice! Sounds completely different,” wrote one viewer. Another agreed, writing: “Lionel Richie’s voice sounds totally different. I wouldn’t recognise it!”

A third also weighed in on the debate, saying: “What the hell has happened to Lionel Richie’s voice? He sounds completely different and is terrible live!”

Not all fans were convinced that the singer’s voice was different to usual, however, with many also taking to Twitter to share their appreciation for the performance. “Ok so several people seem to disagree with me,” explained one user. “But I think Lionel Richie is still great and I really enjoyed his performance!” Check out more fan responses below.

Is someone disguised as Lionel Richie because that is not his voice! Sounds completely different #CoronationConcert — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 7, 2023

Lionel Richie – voice is awful – very different and how much work has he had done ? Those cheekbones ffs #CoronationConcert — Sergeant Walnuts (@Mardybum2000) May 7, 2023

Me trying to figure out how lionel richie looks the same, yet it sounds very different. #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/RKb86SjV9k — Ciaran (@1990_cia) May 7, 2023

Is it me or does Lionel Richie sound entirely different? #CoronationConcert — Philip Lickley (@philiplickley) May 7, 2023

Everyone at home listening to Lionel Richie #CoronationConcert Why doesn’t he sound like…himself!!? pic.twitter.com/BiVCS5VfhI — Jane Doe (@LatteAndLenses) May 7, 2023

Lionel Richie's voice sounds totally different. I wouldn't recognise it! — Elma Ryder (@ElmaRyder) May 7, 2023

#CoronationConcert Lionel Richie's voice has gone .he sounds totally different now — colin birch (@bigtruck_5) May 7, 2023

Is it just me or does Lionel Richie sound completely different 🥴 #CoronationConcert — Stephanie 💙 (@Stepharrnee) May 7, 2023

What the hell has happened to Lionel Richie's voice? He sounds completely different and is terrible live! #CoronationConcert — Andie Sutton (@andielcfcsutton) May 7, 2023

Inner ears issues or just can no longer do it?

Lionel Richie sorry but that sounded terrible #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/gqsT7prX7r — @Amazonvacations (@amazonvacations) May 7, 2023

Lionel Richie -performing All Night Long at the King's Coronation Concert. Excellent performance! pic.twitter.com/E3K5NCVnPM — fms (@Richiefan55) May 7, 2023

This will date me but watching Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” performance brought back memories of his closing out the LA Olympics 1984. I danced around my living room then and I did it again Saturday night. — Seventiesh Voyager (@VSixtyish) May 9, 2023

Ok so several people seem to disagree with me… But I think Lionel Richie is still great and I really enjoyed his performance! 👏👏💕 #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/G1BQr7cro5 — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) May 7, 2023

Although the ‘Hello’ singer has yet to explain any possible reasons behind the change in his voice, previously, Richie spoke out about a mysterious throat illness he experienced in the ‘90s, which left him needing to undergo four different surgeries.

“You don’t want anybody fooling around down there. This is [my] identity,” he told People, explaining his worry about the procedures. “I never really thought that it would end.”

Elsewhere at Sunday’s coronation show, other musicians taking to the stage included fellow American Idol judge, Katy Perry, as well as Take That and former X Factor contestant, Olly Murs.

Back in February, it was reported that King Charles III was “very keen” on having Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at the event, but was informed that they were “unavailable”.

“There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment,” said a source supposedly close to the project.

Speaking about his absence from the event, Sheeran denied these claims, and stated that he didn’t attend the show because he never received an invite.

“No one ever asked me (to perform),” he said, going on to explain how he was acting as a guest judge on American Idol at the time instead. “[The] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation… But I never ever turned it down.”