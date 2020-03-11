Coronavirus outbreak: Which Australia festivals and concerts have been affected?

The global novel coronavirus outbreak is currently dealing huge blows to the live music industry worldwide. Slews of tours, concerts and festivals have been cancelled or postponed so as to cut the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Two of the biggest global music events that have been hit so far are Austin, Texas festival and conference SXSW, whose cancellation left hundreds of musicians – several Australians included – in the lurch, and Coachella, which has been pushed back to October.

In Australia, some festivals are still soldiering ahead. Ultra Australia went ahead as scheduled on March 7 and 8, while Download Festival told NME Australia that it will proceed as planned on March 20 and 21 in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively. Byron Bay Bluesfest also confirmed that it will go ahead, albeit with “recommended extra safety measures” and “additional hand sanitisation facilities”.

Find the list of affected festivals and concerts in Australia below, updated as more news comes in.

Dark Mofo

Dark Mofo, the festival that was due to kick off in Hobart, Tasmania come June, announced on March 11 that it would not be going ahead this year. In a lengthy statement, organiser David Walsh explained the decision to axe the event. “We’re killing Dark Mofo for the year,” he wrote. “I know that will murder an already massacred tourism environment, but I feel like I have no choice (hint: that means I have a choice).”

That said, headliner Bon Iver’s sold-out performances on June 12 and 13 will still continue as planned. Other artists set for this year’s Dark Mofo program will be moved to 2021.

Aitch

UK rapper Aitch announced on March 11 that he was rescheduling his Australia and New Zealand tour dates, “due to increasing uncertainty around international travel due to coronavirus”. He was due to kick off the trek in Sydney on March 18.

Aitch’s tour has been pushed back to October. The venues for his shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane have also been upgraded.

Miley Cyrus

On March 11, Miley Cyrus announced she would no longer travel to Australia to headline a bushfire benefit concert in Melbourne on March 13. The pop star had been advised by Australian authorities not to travel so as “to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis”.

As a result, the Lakeside Stadium concert – which Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and Seb Fontaine were also due to play – was cancelled.

Lacuna Coil

Italian band Lacuna Coil cancelled a slew of tour dates on March 2 in light of the coronavirus outbreak in their home region of Lombardia, Italy. The gothic metal band were due to play their only Australian shows of 2020 at Download Festival on March 20 and 21. “While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone’s health and safety must come first and this includes our fans,” they wrote in a statement.

Download Festival will, however, continue with Los Angeles band The Bronx stepping in for Lacuna Coil.

Fat White Family

English band Fat White Family postponed their Australia tour in February as the coronavirus outbreak in China had interrupted their tour routing for the year.

“We’re all pretty bummed about that, have never played most of those places and how often do you get a chance to hit Australia?!” the band wrote. “Our manager and booker and the other folks that [gave] birth to these logistical miracles are working through the night searching for solutions. Later this year hopefully. Onwards!”

Fat White Family were due to play headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, plus a set at Wollongong’s Farmer and the Owl Festival, where they were replaced by Sunshine Coast trio The Chats.