Coronavirus-infected woman attended Perth concert before testing positive

A woman attended a Western Australian Symphony Orchestra concert on Saturday night (March 7) just hours before testing positive to coronavirus. The woman reportedly underwent coronavirus testing on Friday (March 6), but did not wait for results to return before attending the concert. PerthNow reported that some 1500 other patrons attended the concert.

The woman, aged in her 70s, returned to Australia on Thursday night (March 5), after visiting Cuba and London. Of the 1600 people tested in Western Australia, the woman is now the fourth confirmed to have the virus.

Advertisement

“The authorities have informed us that this is a ‘low-risk’ case for other patrons and staff. We have provided advice to all attendees and staff at (Saturday) night’s concert on what they should do if they develop symptoms,” a representative for the West Australian Symphony Orchestra wrote on the orchestra’s Facebook page.

“Our thoughts are with the patron and their family as they work through this difficult time. The safety of our staff, musicians and patrons is always our priority.”

WASO confirmed that all future concerts will proceed as planned until further notice.

The woman is currently quarantining herself at her Perth home. Authorities are urging those who are feeling unwell to refrain from attending public concerts.