Coronavirus: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus tell fans to self-isolate

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are among the latest high-profile names who have urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on Instagram, Gaga said the disease – which has claimed the lives of 6000 people across the globe – could be tackled with “kindness”.

“This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness,” wrote Gaga.

“And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.”

Swift, meanwhile, said she was “concerned” that isolation guidelines were not being followed.

“I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening,” she said.

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing…. NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint… pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

“It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”

Sharing a clip of Hannah Montana on Twitter, Cyrus also urged fans to be be “compassionate”.

“Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing…. NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint…,” she wrote.

They all follow Ariana Grande, who previously urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

Posting on social media, the singer wrote: “i keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind.

“i understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what’s going on. please don’t turn a blind eye.”

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Universal Music CEO Lucian Grange has been hospitalised after testing positive for the disease.