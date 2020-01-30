Corrosion Of Conformity will go ahead with their February tour of Australia and New Zealand in the wake of the death of the band’s drummer, Reed Mullin.

In a statement on Instagram yesterday, the band’s Australian promoter Silverback Touring announced that Corrosion Of Conformity would continue their upcoming appearances as scheduled, beginning at Galatos in Auckland on February 4.

Silverback Touring also clarified that Mullin had not been playing with the band on their most recent tour, with drumming duties performed by the band’s roadie, John Green.

Advertisement

Mullin passed away on January 27 at the age of 53, from as-yet-undisclosed causes. In a short post on the band’s Facebook page, Corrosion Of Conformity paid tribute to their departed member.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer,” the band wrote.

“Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music.”

A badass drummer:Reed could play all of the metal stuff, cymbal grabs, proto blast beats with only one bass pedal. He… Posted by Corrosion Of Conformity on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

A founding member of the band, Mullin played on its first six albums before departing in 2001. He ultimately rejoined in 2010, playing on the band’s next three albums including their most recent, 2018’s ‘No Cross No Crown’.

Tributes to the drummer poured in from the music world, including reactions from Faith No More’s Mike Patton, Megadeth’s David Ellefson, and Danko Jones.

Advertisement

Known to have struggled with alcohol abuse, Mullin had previously been dismissed from touring after an alcohol-related seizure before a show in Canada in 2016. As recently as August of last year, bassist Mike Dean had said in an interview on the ‘Talk Toomey’ podcast that Mullin “needed to take care of himself and get his shit together.”

Tickets for Corrosion Of Conformity are on sale now via Silverback Touring.

Corrosion Of Conformity 2020 Australian tour

Auckland, Galatos (Feb 4)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (5)

Perth, Amplifier Bar (6)

Melbourne, Max Watt’s (7)

Brisbane, Crowbar (8)

Sydney, Crowbar (12)