News Music News

Corrosion Of Conformity Aus/NZ tour to go ahead after death of Reed Mullin

The band's first tour since 2014 will proceed as planned

Anna Rose
Corrosion of Conformity continue Australian tour
Corrosion of Conformity, CREDIT:

Corrosion Of Conformity will go ahead with their February tour of Australia and New Zealand in the wake of the death of the band’s drummer, Reed Mullin.

In a statement on Instagram yesterday, the band’s Australian promoter Silverback Touring announced that Corrosion Of Conformity would continue their upcoming appearances as scheduled, beginning at Galatos in Auckland on February 4.

Silverback Touring also clarified that Mullin had not been playing with the band on their most recent tour, with drumming duties performed by the band’s roadie, John Green.

Advertisement

Mullin passed away on January 27 at the age of 53, from as-yet-undisclosed causes. In a short post on the band’s Facebook page, Corrosion Of Conformity paid tribute to their departed member.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer,” the band wrote.

“Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music.”

A badass drummer:Reed could play all of the metal stuff, cymbal grabs, proto blast beats with only one bass pedal. He…

Posted by Corrosion Of Conformity on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

A founding member of the band, Mullin played on its first six albums before departing in 2001. He ultimately rejoined in 2010, playing on the band’s next three albums including their most recent, 2018’s ‘No Cross No Crown’.

Tributes to the drummer poured in from the music world, including reactions from Faith No More’s Mike Patton, Megadeth’s David Ellefson, and Danko Jones.

Advertisement

Known to have struggled with alcohol abuse, Mullin had previously been dismissed from touring after an alcohol-related seizure before a show in Canada in 2016. As recently as August of last year, bassist Mike Dean had said in an interview on the ‘Talk Toomey’ podcast that Mullin “needed to take care of himself and get his shit together.”

Tickets for Corrosion Of Conformity are on sale now via Silverback Touring.

Corrosion Of Conformity 2020 Australian tour

Auckland, Galatos (Feb 4)
Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (5)
Perth, Amplifier Bar (6)
Melbourne, Max Watt’s (7)
Brisbane, Crowbar (8)
Sydney, Crowbar (12)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.