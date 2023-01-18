Cosmic Psychos announce east coast tour dates for 2023

After announcing a handful of Victorian shows last month, Cosmic Psychos have added a slew of new tour dates to their schedule for 2023.

In addition to previously-announced shows in Belgrave, Rye, Castlemaine and Geelong this month, Cosmic Psychos will also play a show at Crowbar in Sydney on February 18. The Victorian-based band will head north in April, with shows in Byron Bay, the Gold Coast, Maroochydore and Brisbane.

The Psychos will also play a gig at Prince Bandroom in St. Kilda on April 14, along with a show at Volta in Ballarat on May 26. See full tour dates and venues below – tickets for the shows are on sale now.

Advertisement

The first leg of Cosmic Psychos’ upcoming tour will coincide with the release of frontman Ross Knight’s debut children’s book, The Incredible Tail of Little Roo. Written alongside Matt Weston – who manages the Psychos and also directed their 2013 documentary Blokes You Can Trust – the book was illustrated by another frequent collaborator of the band, Lluis Fuzzhound.

“I’ve been working with these two larrikins since the Cosmic Psychos doco which came out 10 years ago!? It’s been a blast working on this,” Fuzzhound said of the project when announcing it on Instagram last month. “Don’t know what else to say other than that I’m chuffed. I’ve got some physical copies here and I gotta say they came out real good!”

The Incredible Tail of Little Roo is available to pre-order here. The book will arrive on February 1, and the band will be selling copies themselves on their upcoming tour dates.

Cosmic Psychos’ last album arrived in 2021 with ‘Mountain of Piss’, released via their own label, Go the Hack.

Cosmic Psychos’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Wednesday 25 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge (sold out)

Thursday 26 – Rye, Haba (sold out)

Saturday 28 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Sunday 29 – Geelong, Barwon Club

FEBRUARY

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Crowbar

Advertisement

APRIL

Friday 7 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Saturday 9 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Sunday 9 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Monday 10 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 14 – St Kilda, Prince Bandroom

MAY

Friday 26 – Ballarat, Volta