Cosmic Psychos announce new album ‘Mountain of Piss’, share tour dates

Australian pub-rock veterans the Cosmic Psychos have shared details for their new studio album, ‘Mountain of Piss’.

The album, announced today (June 1), is the band’s 11th overall and the fifth to feature its current line-up: vocalist/bassist Ross Knight, guitarist/vocalist John McKeering and drummer Dean Muller.

The band had previously shared the album’s title track as the lead single in March, and have today shared its second single ‘Sin Bin’. Matt Weston, who directed the band’s documentary Blokes You Can Trust, also directs the accompanying video for the new track.

Watch it below:

When asked to describe ‘Mountain of Piss’ as an album, Knight quipped: “It’s round, inside a cover, which is square.”

“Not that unlike any other best selling album by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones or AC/DC.”

The band will tour the album across the east coast of Australia this coming August. Prior to that, however, the band will premiere a livestream performance on Thursday July 1. This is being done so that they can officially call their upcoming run of shows a “world tour”.

‘Mountain of Piss’ is set for release on Friday July 9, via the band’s own imprint Go The Hack Records.

Cosmic Psychos’ ‘Mountain of Piss World Tour’ dates are:

JULY

1 – Worldwide Livestream



AUGUST

7 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

14 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

21 – Sydney, Crowbar

27 – Frankston, Pier Bandroom

28 – Adelaide, Jive

SEPTEMBER

4 – Brisbane, The Tivoli