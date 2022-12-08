Cosmic Psychos announce Victoria shows, Ross Knight’s first-ever children’s book

Hot off the heels of their national stadium tour supporting Guns N’ Roses, Cosmic Psychos have announced a small run of pub shows across regional Victoria.

The “tour” will run over the last week of January, starting at the Sooki Lounge in Belgrave on Wednesday January 25. The following night (January 26) will see the legendary punk band play the Haba venue in Rye, before hitting Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal that Saturday (January 28). Rounding out the week – and with it, the run of shit – will be an afternoon gig at the Barwon Club in Geelong.

Support for all four of the shows will come from fellow Melbourne punk outfit Thee Cha Cha Chas, as well as New Zealand group Dick Move. Tickets are on sale now – find them here.

Also announced today (December 8) was a children’s book, The Incredible Tail Of Little Roo, written by Cosmic Psychos frontman Ross Knight alongside Matt Weston, the band’s longtime collaborator and manager (and manager of The Chats, who also played the Guns N’ Roses tour) and bassist for High Tension.

The book was illustrated by another of the band’s longtime collaborators, Lluis Fuzzhound – best known for his work helming Cosmic Psychos’ music videos for ‘Bum For Grubs’, ‘Too Dumb To Die’ and ‘Mountain Of Piss’ – and is due out on February 1 via Love Police Books. Pre-orders can be found here, however the band themselves will be selling advanced copies at the aforementioned shows.

So reads the logline for The Incredible Tail Of Little Roo: “When a curious Roo finds herself on a wild adventure, she leaves the whole of Australia hopping mad.”

In a statement shared on Instagram, Fuzzhound said of the project: “I’ve been working with these two larrikins since the Cosmic Psychos doco which came out 10 years ago!? It’s been a blast working on this! Don’t know what else to say other than that I’m chuffed. I’ve got some physical copies here and I gotta say they came out real good!”

Cosmic Psychos released their 11th album, ‘Mountain Of Piss’, last July via their own label, Go The Hack Records.