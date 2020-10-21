Cosmic Psychos to re-release two out-of-print albums on their label

Cosmic Psychos have announced the forthcoming re-release of two classic albums through their own label, Go The Hack Records.

Set to add a touch of nostalgia to the Christmas season, the Melbourne punk rock legends will release ‘Blokes You Can Trust’ and ‘Self Totalled’ on exclusive colour vinyl this November 27. Both have been out of print for 20 years.

‘Blokes You Can Trust’, released in 1991, featured Cosmic Psychos’ hit songs ‘Back At School’, ‘Dead Roo’ and ‘Hooray F**k!’

Its follow-up, 1995’s ‘Self Totalled’, featured the hits ‘The Man Who Drank Too Much’, ‘Thank Your Mother For The Rabbits’ and the relatively controversial for the time ‘Whip Me’.

Since their releases nearly 30 years ago, both albums have become considered foundations for Australia’s pub and alternative rock scenes.

Butch Vig, who produced Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’, believes ‘Blokes You Can Trust’ also helped pave the way for grunge.

“I think the Cosmic Psychos were a band that was highly influential on the Seattle so-called grunge scene,” said Vig, who produced the album, in a press release.

“I know that Kurt and Nirvana were fans, they played shows with Pearl Jam.

“Even though the Cosmic Psychos never had the commercial impact or success that those bands had, they were still a major influence on them, and I think a lot of it had to do with the spirit and the sound of their music.”