Cosmo’s Midnight announce debut Sydney Opera House performances

Cosmo’s Midnight have announced their Sydney Opera House debut, with two one-night-only shows in December.

The shows, promoting the release of their second album ‘Yesteryear’, will be their only live hometown shows of the year. They also mark something of a “re-opening” of the Sydney Opera House to live shows, after a year of livestreams recorded at the venue for its Digital Season.

The electronic duo will perform twice on Thursday December 10 at the Joan Sutherland Theatre – at 6:30pm and 10pm AEDT – to account for NSW’s capacity restrictions capping the room at 50%. That makes for a total of approximately 750 tickets per session.

🌓 Over the moon to announce that we've been invited to re-open the most iconic venue in the world ~ THE SYDNEY OPERA… Posted by Cosmo's Midnight on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Tickets go on sale at 9am, AEDT on Thursday November 12, while subscribers to Cosmo’s Midnight’s mailing list will receive access to pre-sale tickets.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall, said in a press statement that it was a “joyous feeling” for the venue to open up again.

“What better way to do it than with the city’s own Patrick and Cosmo Liney on an absolute career high,” Marshall said.

“Their life-affirming, vibrant live performance is the summer fun panacea we’ve all been waiting for.”

‘Yesteryear’, released October 2, featured the singles ‘C.U.D.I (Can U Dig It)’, ‘Down For You’, ‘Have It All’, ‘It’s Love’, ‘Yesteryear’ and ‘Idaho’.

“Our second album is about reflecting on the past with not only nostalgia but also an element of melancholia; all the formative experiences that we absorb growing up both good and bad,” the band said in a press statement after its release.

“It’s an album inspired by personal growth, looking back on these experiences, learning from them and moving forward with optimism.

“Stylistically we have always looked back to genres our parents introduced to us growing up; disco, funk, psychedelia, alt-pop of the 70s and 80s.”

The record also features Liney singing more than on their debut, something he told NME in an interview he was “nervous” about doing live.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a different kind of expression and it’s very personal, getting up and performing. It’ll be daunting but it’ll be rewarding,” he said.