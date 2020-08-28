Cosmo’s Midnight announce the release date of their second album

Cosmo’s Midnight have announced the upcoming release date of their second album as Friday October 2.

Titled ‘Yesteryear’, the Sydney twin brothers took to Twitter to make their announcement today (August 28). “This one is very special to us, so thank you all for waiting!” the post read.

Very proud to announce our second album ‘Yesteryear’ is out October 2nd! this one is very special to us, so thank you all for waiting! Preorder now to secure your very own vinyl and merch + a signed Polaroid from your boys 🌙 https://t.co/11FWHmhmR5 pic.twitter.com/hvdjQf2I9m — Cosmo's Midnight (@CosmosMidnight) August 28, 2020

In a press release, the band said, “Our second album is more or less summed up in the title track ‘Yesteryear’. It’s about reflecting on the past with not only nostalgia but also an element of melancholia ~ all the formative experiences that we absorb growing up both good and bad.

“It’s an album inspired by personal growth, looking back on these experiences, learning from them and moving forward with optimism. In ‘Yesteryear’ we have honed in on that, moving away from overly produced sounds to more organic instrumentation, focused on feeling rather than thinking.”

‘Yesteryear’ will be the follow-up to the pair’s 2018 debut studio album ‘What Comes Next’, which featured the hit singles ‘Get To Know’, featuring Winston Surfshirt, and ‘Talk To Me’ with Tove Styrke.

The forthcoming sophomore album is set to feature the recently released title track as well as ‘Down For You’, a collaborative single featuring Ruel released in January.

Last month it was announced that Cosmo’s Midnight, along with Art Vs Science, had been commissioned by triple j and Double J to rewrite the theme music for several of their best-loved show segments.