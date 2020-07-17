Cosmo’s Midnight, Art Vs Science and more to revamp triple j, Double J theme songs

triple j and Double J have commissioned Australian artists to re-write the theme music to a handful of their best-loved segments. The initiative hopes to support local artists impacted during the coronavirus pandemic and was made possible by ABC’s Fresh Start Fund.

Cosmo’s Midnight, Trials and Art vs Science are among the artists to have written new theme music for triple j’s segments.

“Expect to hear the new theme songs on air in the latter half of 2020!” reps for the youth broadcaster wrote in a statement today (July 17).

Trials, Cosmo’s Midnight and Made In Paris have all contributed new music to long-running current affairs program, Hack. Meanwhile, Art vs Science penned the new theme tune for Double J’s J Files.

Beatrice Lewis (Haiku Hands, Kardajala Kirridarra) is responsible for the updated Artist in Residence theme on Double J.

MOD CON, Bobby Alu, Charlie Collins and True Vibenation have written the theme music to Double J’s Curated, Stir It Up, Tower of Song and Weekends segments respectively.

The news of the commissions comes after triple j Unearthed awarded 17 ‘Level Up’ grants last month. The grants, each valued at up to $7,000, will help kickstart the careers of young artists from around the country.

Earlier this week, triple j unveiled its ‘Splendour In The Past’ initiative. In lieu of the postponed ‘Splendour In The Grass’ festival, the broadcaster will play archival Splendour performances on the weekend commencing July 25.