Cosmo’s Midnight credited on new BTS track, ‘Fly To My Room’

Cosmo’s Midnight have added another impressive feat to their musical resume with production and writing credits for the BTS song ‘Fly To My Room’.

The track appears on BTS’ new album ‘BE’, which dropped last Friday (November 20).

It’s an interesting collaboration between the boy band and Sydney electronic duo, switching between Korean and English lyrics. At times, it’s reminiscent of a slowed-down version of the pair’s collaboration with Ruel, ‘Down For You’, peppered with their signature synthy ’70s keys.

Listen to the collaboration below:

Speaking of the collaboration in a press release, Cosmo’s Midnight revealed that they’ve been following BTS for some time.

“We’ve always been fans of their music but when they reached out for us to collaborate we were completely blown away,” they said.

It’s been a busy year for twins Cosmo and Pat Liney, AKA Cosmo’s Midnight. They kicked off 2020 with the single ‘Down For You’, followed by ‘Yesteryear’. The latter track arrived with a tongue-in-cheek music video that poked fun at making a clip during the socially-distanced COVID-19 era.

Speaking to NME about the video’s production, Liney said “Our friend Jordan [Kirk] and our manager came up with the idea together and they were just spitballing together”.

“We just had our iPhones and probably recorded three hours of bullshit, and the editor had to sift through all of that and make something out of it that made sense.”

The track became the lead single from their sophomore LP of the same name, which they released last month. It featured the previous link up with Ruel as well as cuts ‘Idaho’, ‘C.U.D.I (Can U Dig It)’ and ‘A Million Times’, which was recently remixed by HONNE.

Cosmo’s Midnight will be making their Sydney Opera House debut with two shows in December. They’ll also be joining Ruel, Northeast Party House, The Presets and more for the Perth leg of Factory Summer Festival from December 11-31.

As for BTS, ‘BE’ marks their third album for 2020. NME awarded the record four stars in a review, calling it “a sensitive, stunning document of pandemic life”.

They closed out today’s American Music Awards with a performance of ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Dynamite’, streamed live from Seoul’s Olympic Stadium.