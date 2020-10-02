Cosmo’s Midnight release second album, announce livestream

Cosmo’s Midnight have released their second album, ‘Yesteryear’, today (October 2).

To celebrate the record’s release, the band have scheduled a special live-stream performance for October 8. Cosmo’s Midnight will go live via their Facebook and Youtube pages at 6:15pm AEST performing from a Sydney rooftop.

According to a press release, the performance will feature “some very special guests”.

‘Yesteryear’ hits shelves via Sony Music Australia and features the previously released singles ‘C.U.D.I (Can U Dig It)’, ‘Down For You’, ‘Have It All’, ‘It’s Love’, ‘Yesteryear’ and ‘Idaho’.

Stream the album in full below:

“Our second album is about reflecting on the past with not only nostalgia but also an element of melancholia; all the formative experiences that we absorb growing up both good and bad,” the band said in a press statement.

“It’s an album inspired by personal growth, looking back on these experiences, learning from them and moving forward with optimism.

“Stylistically we have always looked back to genres our parents introduced to us growing up; disco, funk, psychedelia, alt-pop of the 70s and 80s.

“In ‘Yesteryear’ we have honed in on that, moving away from overly produced sounds to more organic instrumentation, focused on feeling rather than thinking.”

In December, Cosmo’s Midnight will perform in the Perth leg of Factory Summer Festival, before appearing at Yours & Owls in January.

‘Yesteryear’ is the follow-up record to Cosmo’s Midnight’s 2018 debut ‘What Comes Next’. The album featured the hits ‘Get To Know’ and ‘Talk To Me’.