Cosmo’s Midnight and Ruel share ‘Down For You’ music video

Cosmo’s Midnight have premiered the music video for their latest single, ‘Down For You’. The band released the single, which features 17-year-old singer-songwriter Ruel, on January 31.

‘Down For You’ is the electronica duo’s first video for 2020, and their first collaboration with Ruel. Ruel and Cosmo’s Midnight released a lyric video accompanying the song in February, and have been teasing the official video since last week. Watch it here:

“We met Ruel a few years ago at Groovin The Moo,” Cosmo’s Midnight recalled earlier in the year.

“He joined us on stage for an impromptu collab. We immediately knew we had to write a song together. The stars didn’t align until a year later, but we made up for lost time and wrote ‘Down For You’”.

“It was a wholesome experience getting to know him and writing ‘Down For You’ together.”

Ruel echoed the band’s sentiment, saying that it “was so much fun writing this one with the boys.”

“The song kinda wrote itself in the session we had. We all felt like we really related to the story we wrote. So happy to finally have a song out with Cosmos and Pat”.

Ruel named electronic duo Cosmo’s Midnight as his favourite act from Sydney (besides himself), and shed some light on their friendship, which ignited at Groovin The Moo 2019 to NME Australia at Laneway Festival last month. “I think their production is amazing and I like everything they touch,” he said.

There is no word yet on whether Cosmo’s Midnight’s upcoming North America tour will proceed as scheduled, amidst mass cancellations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.