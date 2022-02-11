Cosmo’s Midnight share first single for the year ‘Can’t Do Without (My Baby)’

Cosmo’s Midnight have returned with their first new music for the year, sharing the ’70s-tinged ‘Can’t Do Without (My Baby)’.

Released today (February 11), the new single is built around a sample of Tommy Tate’s 1970s track ‘I Can’t Do Enough For You Baby’. It combines Tate’s original hook with funky riffs, infectious production and a dose of tropical drums, culminating in a feel-good Cosmo’s Midnight cut.

It was accompanied by a vibrant music video, directed by Harry Scott. In it, we follow a group of friends on their way to an underground DJ set, matching the song’s energy with its host of lively characters. Watch it below.

“It’s strange how people can be nostalgic for eras they’ve never experienced,” the duo said in a press statement. “For ‘Can’t Do Without (My Baby)’ we wanted to capture the feel of coming of age at the turn of the millennium (even though we were just lil babies at the time) when house music was in its golden age.”

“It was celebratory and ecstatic, which is something we really try to bring out in our tunes. This song is really a celebration of that, which feels especially poignant to us, as we all emerge from 24 months of self reflection, isolation and anxiety.”

The duo only released one of their own singles last year, ‘Titanic’, though they collaborated with other artists including BAYNK for ‘How Does It Feel?’ and Yung Bae’s ‘Straight Up Relaxin”.

Cosmo’s Midnight — comprising brothers Pat and Cosmo Liney — released their last album ‘Yesteryear’ in 2020, featuring tracks such as ‘Idaho’, and their collaboration with Ruel, ‘Down For You’.