Cosmo’s Midnight share HONNE remix and music video for ‘A Million Times’

Cosmo’s Midnight have shared a new music video and HONNE remix for ‘A Million Times’, taken from their second album, ‘Yesteryear’.

In the Joel Burrows-directed clip, Cosmo’s Midnight – brothers Pat and Cosmo Liney – pack boxes in a factory before psychedelic animations enter the fray and clones descend upon them.

Watch the video for ‘A Million Times’ here:

Also today (November 13), UK electro-soul duo HONNE have added their signature synth spin on ‘A Million Times’, “completely flipping it”.

“We wanted to bring out more of the emotive elements of the lyrics by re-harmonising with picked clean electric guitars and soaring synths,” HONNE said in a press release.

“We liked the contrast of having all this set against the backdrop of the relentless straight 808 beat.”

Listen to ‘A Million Times (HONNE remix)’ below:

The new video and remix follow the recent announcement that the Sydney-based twin duo will be making their Sydney Opera House debut with two performances in December. The shows will celebrate the release of ‘Yesteryear’ and will be the pair’s only hometown gigs this year.

Released October 2, ‘Yesteryear’ featured the singles ‘Yesteryear’, ‘Down For You’ featuring Ruel, ‘Idaho’, ‘C.U.D.I (Can U Dig It)’, ‘Have It All’ and ‘It’s Love’.