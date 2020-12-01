Cosmos’ Midnight, The Veronicas, Lime Cordiale announced for Wildlands Festival

Cosmo’s Midnight, The Veronicas and Lime Cordiale have been added to the list of acts for Brisbane’s Wildlands Weekender festival next year.

They will join the likes of Spacey Jane, Sycco, Eves Karydas, Willaris. K, Lastlings and more over March 6-7 at Brisbane Showgrounds.

Sydney producer Golden Features was announced yesterday (November 30) as the first headline artist for the festival, and will play the closing set on March 7. Find the full lineup for the event below.

Registration for presale tickets is available now from Wildlands Festival’s website. Early registration will close at noon, Thursday December 3, with presale tickets on sale from 5pm AEST on the same day.

General public ticket sales will commence at noon, Friday December 4.

“After such a tough year for our entire industry, it’s so great to be able to announce events again in an evolved format so we can all enjoy live music at a summer festival,” Festival Director Saran Bajaj said in a statement.

“Beyond excited with the great Australian talent we’re going to have perform in March.”

The lineup for Wildlands Weekender’s 2021 festival is:

Day 1 (Saturday 6 March 2021)

ChillinIT

Golden Features

Godlands

Lastlings

Lime Cordiale

LUUDE

Sophiegrophy

Spacey Jane

Willaris. K

Day 2 (Sunday 7 March 2021)

CHOOMBA

Cosmo’s Midnight

Eves Karydas

SAFIA

Sycco

Torren Foot

Triple One

The Veronicas

What So Not