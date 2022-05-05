Cosmo’s Midnight team up with Tkay Maidza on ‘Bang My Line’

Cosmo’s Midnight have shared new single ‘Bang My Line’, featuring vocals from Tkay Maidza.

Co-written with Winston Surfshirt‘s eponymous frontman at his poolside home studio, it’s a sunny, blissed-out slice of hypnagogic pop by way of West Coast funk, buoyed by bright synths, grooving basslines and Maidza’s smooth flow.

“It’s about waiting for your crush to ‘Bang Your Line’ because you’re too spooked to make the first move,” the duo said of the track in a statement. “It’s so fitting that Tkay was keen to hop on this track as it feels like the stars were totally aligned with her moving to LA and her [‘Last Year Was Weird’] mixtapes stylistically blending perfectly with us.”

Advertisement

‘Bang Your Line’ arrives alongside a Harry Scott-directed video. Watch that below:

‘Bang My Line’ is the second single from Cosmo’s Midnight this year, following on from ‘Can’t Do Without (My Baby) back in February. The duo – twin brothers Cosmo and Patrick Liney – released their last album, ‘Yesteryear’, back in 2020.

Since then, they’ve had writing credits on a track from K-pop megastars BTS‘ 2020 album ‘Be’, released standalone single ‘Titanic’ last year and collaborated with the likes of BAYNK and Yung Bae.

Maidza, meanwhile, released the third instalment in her ‘Last Year Was Weird’ EP trilogy last year. In a four-star review, NME called each of the eight tracks on ‘Vol. 3’ “its own self-contained pocket of frantic energy, finely crafted and targeted at the stars”.

Advertisement

Later this month, she’ll return home to Australia for a performance at the Sydney Opera House as part of this year’s Vivid Live line-up. In June, she’ll perform at the Forum in Melbourne as part of RISING Festival.