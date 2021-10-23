Coterie breeze through the apocalypse on blissful new single ‘Good Morning’

Halfway through a statewide tour to hype it up, Perth indie-rock outfit Coterie have shared a summery new single titled ‘Good Morning’.

The jaunty new tune opens wistfully with an airy strum and vocal melody washed over with reverb, before a soundscape of gentle and harmonic acoustic guitars, shimmery strings and a groovy, yet understated bassline add a wealth of flavour to the mix.

The track builds incrementally with lush instrumentation, as frontman Tyler Fisher sings soulfully over the top of it all: “The sun shining in the morning / The beautiful coastline calling / When the jungle juice is pouring, I’ll be smiling / I’ll be smiling through.”

A film clip for ‘Good Morning’ is set to hit the web in a matter of weeks. In the meantime, have a listen to the song below:

“The concept behind ‘Good Morning’ is pretty simple,” Fisher said in a press release; “when it feels like the whole world is falling apart, we’re gonna smile through it all.”

‘Good Morning’ marks Coterie’s fourth single for the year, riding on the highs of ‘Where We Began’ from back in January, and ‘Bless My Soul’ from April. It’s the brothers’ sixth track overall, having also dropped three standalone releases – including the emotionally potent ‘Say Goodbye’ and reflective ‘In The Fire’ – in 2020.

The band are two shows into their ‘Good Morning’ tour across WA, with the peak of the five-date run – a headliner at the 450-cap Rechabite in Perth – going down tonight (October 23).

Fremantle fans will be able to catch the band next Friday (October 29) at the Freo Social, with Bunbury last on the itinerary with a show at the Prince Of Wales Hotel on Friday November 5. Remaining tickets for the aforementioned dates can be found on Coterie’s website.

In addition to their own set of shows, Coterie are locked in to perform at the SummerSalt festival in Fremantle next march, appearing alongside the likes of Missy Higgins, Xavier Rudd and Birds Of Tokyo.